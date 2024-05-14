Maryland primary day: Voters head to the polls (and the drop boxes)

It's primary day for Maryland voters. We've got key details for you if you're casting a ballot, including polling hours, where to find your polling place or the nearest drop box, and what you need for same-day voter registration.

More than 150,000 ballots were cast during early voting in Maryland, according to an unofficial turnout count shared by the state board of elections.

Maryland’s primary features a key race that could swing the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks are in a heated battle for the Democratic nomination to replace Ben Cardin, who has held his Senate seat since 2007. Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan is the forerunner in the GOP race.

When are polls open for in-person voting?

Polls will be open in Maryland from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be able to cast their ballots.

To vote in person on primary day, find your polling place here.

Where are the ballot drop boxes for Maryland's 2024 primary?

You can find a PDF list of designated ballot drop boxes online here for the entire state, including dozens of locations for Montgomery and Prince George's counties, and 10 locations for Frederick County.

You can place your mail-in ballot in a ballot drop box up until Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

What's the deadline for casting a mail-in ballot for Maryland in 2024?

If you want to send a mail-in ballot, it must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, May 14. However, note that putting your ballot in a mailbox on primary day doesn't necessarily mean it would be postmarked that day, so you might want to consider using a drop box (see above) if possible.

Does Maryland have same-day voter registration in 2024?

Yes, you may register in person on primary day in Maryland.

To register to vote on primary day, go to your assigned election day polling place, and bring a document that proves where you live, such as your MVA-issued license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck stub, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document showing your name and address.

Can I update my name or address on my Maryland voter registration?

Yes, you may update your information in person on primary day.

Follow the same steps as above. If you're planning to update your address, go to the polling place assigned to your new address. You'll vote there using a provisional ballot and will provide your new address on the application. Your provisional ballot will be counted as long as you sign the application, election officials say.

How can I check if I'm registered to vote in Maryland?

You can check to see if you're registered to vote in Maryland online here.

However, Maryland officials say that if you submitted your information online or at the MVA only recently, it may take up to three weeks to appear on that site.

What if I want to change my political party in Maryland?

The deadline to change your party affiliation ahead of the 2024 Maryland primary has already passed.

However, if you want to change your party affiliation before the general election this November, you may:

submit a request for the change online here

or submit a new voter registration application

or send a signed written request to your local board of elections

The Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties are recognized in Maryland.

Who's on the ballot for the Maryland 2024 primary?

Go to this page on Maryland's elections website and scroll to "2024 Primary Election Proofing Ballots."

Then select your county from the list to see which candidates and offices will be on your ballot. Voters will see presidential nominee candidates, as well as candidates for statewide offices, such as U.S. senator and congressional representative. You can also see candidates for local offices.