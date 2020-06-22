DC Reopens Under Phase 2 Monday

D.C. entered phase two reopening Monday morning, lifting restrictions on indoor dining, services at houses of worship, nail salons, playgrounds and more. The city was ready to move into the next phase after Thursday marked 14 days of decline in community spread.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced what restrictions would be lifted and how people and businesses could operate under the new guidelines in a press conference Wednesday.

Nail salons and other personal service providers, such as tattoo parlors and tanning salons, can open to customers by appointment. Service stations must be six feet apart.

Services as houses of worship could go on, but are capped at whichever is fewer: 50% capacity or 100 attendees

Gyms and fitness centers can open to 5 people per 1,000 square feet of space. Classes can be held with a 10-foot distance between participants.

Other nonessential retailers can let customers inside, up to 50% capacity.

Many businesses in D.C. are preparing to open their doors for the first time in months Monday as phase two of reopening begins.

Summer camps can open to groups of 10 or fewer. Some more child care facilities will be staffed. You can also expect libraries to slowly begin the process of reopening.

D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation pools can open for lessons and lap swimming, but not open swimming, at some point in phase two. That likely wouldn't happen until mid-July.

While D.C. government still encourages telework, certain offices will start to bring staff in.

In an interview with News4 Friday, Bowser urged D.C. residents to continue to be vigilant and use caution. She said everyone should be mindful of social distancing, wash their hands, wear face masks in public and avoid large crowds.

Both Maryland and Virginia entered their second phases of reopening last week.