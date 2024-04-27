6 hurt in shooting outside Decades nightclub along Connecticut Avenue in Dupont Circle

A man who was just kicked out of Dupont Circle nightclub, pulled out a gun and fired injuring five people and a security guard late Friday, Metropolitan police said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. outside Decades nightclub along the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. Police said a dispute on the street ensued after the man was removed from the club.

Six people were injured, a MPD commander told News4. All suffered non life-threatening injuries. One person was treated at the scene.

Bullets pierced at least one window along the busy nightlife corridor. It's not clear if the victims were inside or outside when they were shot.

Police caught up with the alleged shooter and arrested him shortly after it happened. A firearm was recovered, police said.