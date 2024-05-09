DC reaches settlements with 2 women ex-deputy mayor Falcicchio was found to have sexually harassed

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration has reached a settlement with two women who were found to have been sexually harassed by former deputy mayor John Falcicchio, News4 is first to report.

Falcicchio was the deputy mayor for planning and economic development and a longtime top aide to Bowser. He abruptly resigned last year.

The agreement includes a payout of several hundred thousand dollars to one of the women, as well as attorneys fees, sources familiar with the settlement tell News4.

In addition to the monetary payout to one of the women, both women were allowed to keep their government salaries and benefits for an unspecified amount of time, sources said.

The Mayor's Office of Legal Counsel (MOLC) confirmed that the complaints against Falcicchio had been settled but declined to disclose the terms.

“We can confirm that the MOLC, on behalf of the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, has settled the two administrative complaints against the former Deputy Mayor. The confidentiality provisions in the agreements preclude us from disclosing the terms of the settlements, except as required by law,” a statement from the office said.

Lawyers for the two D.C. employees issued a statement last summer calling Falcicchio’s actions part of a “disturbing and longstanding pattern of predatory behavior by one of the most powerful men in Washington.”

D.C.’s inspector general is expected to deliver the results of its independent investigation of Falcicchio by the end of this week.

Falcicchio resigned after the women made their allegations and has not made any public statements since leaving his position.

