Montgomery County to Enter Phase 2 Friday

Gyms, houses of worship and salons can reopen with limitations

By NBC Washington Staff

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich at the Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program Station in White Oak to discuss the COVID-19 drive thru testing site April 7, 2020.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Phase two of reopening Montgomery County, Maryland, will begin on Friday at 5 p.m., the county executive said Monday.

The county met benchmarks such as decreasing daily numbers of new coronavirus cases, increasing testing capacity and implementing a large-scale contact tracing effort, county officials said in a release.

Phase two includes expanded child care availability, fitness centers and gyms reopening with capacity limitations, houses of worship reopening with distancing, outdoor gatherings with maximum capacity expanded to 50 people, indoor dining with distancing, and retail stores open indoors with limits of one customer for every 200 square feet.

Hair salons, barber shops and nail salons can also open by appointment only.

Indoor and outdoor pools, outdoor day camps, outdoor youth sports and parks and playgrounds can also open or expand their services with certain requirements.

Outdoor recreation activities and facilities including golf courses, archery, shooting ranges, marinas, campgrounds, horseback riding facilities and tennis courts are already permitted.

The following businesses and services will remain closed during phase two:

  • Concerts and theaters
  • Senior centers
  • Libraries
  • Recreation facilities
