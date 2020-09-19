Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 19

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. has surpassed 200,000, NBC News reports, including 7,138 lives lost in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to the virus.

It’s a significant milestone. In March, White House Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said the pandemic could cause 100,000 to 200,000 deaths, "if we do things together, well, almost perfectly."

Now, we’re at that level and coronavirus is still spreading and killing more people each day — an average of 25 daily in the capital region during the month of September.

One of those killed was a child in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health said Friday only that the individual was an adolescent in the Southside Health District between the ages of 10-19 and that it was the “first reported COVID-19 death of a child in the Commonwealth.”

What the Data Shows

On Saturday, D.C. reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and Virginia reported 876, each fewer than the day before. Maryland reported 682 new cases, the highest in about a week.

All three areas reported a decline in the seven-day moving average of new cases, which is the direction health officials are working toward.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

D.C. Public Schools in mid-September began considering plans that could bring students back to in-person classes by Nov. 9, 2020. The city is also starting to plan how it will administer a COVID-19 vaccine once one is proven effective and made available. Read more.

Prince George's County is allowing more businesses to open their doors and revised some of its coronavirus safety guidelines under its second phase of reopening. Read more.

Seven popular nightlife spots near D.C.’s U Street Corridor will be shuttered next month. Read more.

The Smithsonian is set to reopen four more museums to the public beginning this Friday.

The University of Maryland began transitioning to in-person lessons on Monday after the school reported a low campus positivity rate of 0.7%.

Some D.C. Public Schools students could be back in the classroom as early as this month, the mayor said. Read more.

Up to 25,000 low-income students and families in D.C. are set to be provided free internet connections under a new initiative from Mayor Muriel Bowser. Here's what to know.

What can sewage tell us about COVID-19 in our communities? Stafford County, Virginia, provides an example.

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report