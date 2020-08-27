Maryland Governor Authorizes ‘Safe' Reopening of Schools in All Counties

The news conference is ongoing. Watch live in the video feed above.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he has authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements.

In remarks Thursday afternoon, the governor called for “flexible, hybrid plans to safely get some of our kids back into classrooms.” He criticized county leaders who chose to keep schools completely closed for the fall.

The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but they cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. School districts that reopen for in-person learning will receive “incentives,” he said.

School districts that are all-virtual are “strongly encouraged” to reconsider their plans by the end of the first quarter, State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon said. Health and safety precautions would remain in place.

Data shows the state is ready to reopen schools at some level, the state health department’s acting deputy secretary, Dr. Jinlene Chan, said.

