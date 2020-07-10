coronavirus

Virginia Governor Says He Could Bring Back Tougher Restrictions

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a testing site in Chesapeake.

Virginia's governor said he could bring back tougher restrictions after the state reported more than 900 new coronavirus infections Friday, the highest daily total in more than a month.

Cases among people under the age of 30 are up 250 percent from May.

During a visit to a testing site in Chesapeake Friday afternoon, Gov. Ralph Northam said he's worried about the uptick.

Local

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office 43 mins ago

Virginia Sheriff's Deputy Knocked Unconscious in Attack

police pursuit 1 hour ago

Maryland Police Officers Suspended After Police Pursuit Ends in Fatal Crash

“I will be continuing to follow this closely, and if those numbers continue to go up, if people continue to not follow our guidelines, then we will take measures to keep you and me safe,” he said.

Northam said all options are on the table, including modifications to the current phase three or moving back to phase two. The governor also addressed schools, saying he'd like students back in the classroom this fall, but if Virginia can't stay in phase three, the state can't move forward.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusphase three
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us