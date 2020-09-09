DC to Provide Free Internet for 25,000 Low-Income Students, Families

Up to 25,000 low-income students and families in D.C. are set to be provided free internet connections under a new initiative from Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The $3.3 million plan will connect eligible D.C. Public School and public charter school students with RCN or Comcast broadband internet, which is more reliable than alternatives such as cellular data, Bowser says.

“This investment continues our commitment not only to supporting families during virtual school term, but also to building a more digitally-inclusive D.C. in the long-term,” Bowser said in a statement.

With students citywide beginning the school year virtually, D.C. has been working to bridge the digital divide between students who have access to technology and high-speed internet access and those who don’t.

The Internet for All plan will cover one year of service for families with grade PK3-12 students who are eligible for SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits.

Eligible families will be contacted by the D.C. government.

Any caregiver who has questions about the broadband service can get more information by reaching out to their child's school.

You can also get more information here: https://www.techtogetherdc.com/internetforall