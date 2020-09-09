DC Public Schools

DC to Provide Free Internet for 25,000 Low-Income Students, Families

The District will spend $3.3 million to connect public and charter school students at all grade levels

By Aaron Gilchrist

51917431MW051_Blind
Getty Images

Up to 25,000 low-income students and families in D.C. are set to be provided free internet connections under a new initiative from Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The $3.3 million plan will connect eligible D.C. Public School and public charter school students with RCN or Comcast broadband internet, which is more reliable than alternatives such as cellular data, Bowser says.

“This investment continues our commitment not only to supporting families during virtual school term, but also to building a more digitally-inclusive D.C. in the long-term,” Bowser said in a statement.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you and our communities

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Potential Medicare Cuts Could Force Anesthesiologists Off the Front Lines

wastewater testing 16 hours ago

Sewage System Testing Suggests Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Stafford

With students citywide beginning the school year virtually, D.C. has been working to bridge the digital divide between students who have access to technology and high-speed internet access and those who don’t.

Right now in D.C., students and teachers are preparing to begin a new school year — from home. News4's Cory Smith explains how charter schools are planning to confront the digital divide.

The Internet for All plan will cover one year of service for families with grade PK3-12 students who are eligible for SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits.

Eligible families will be contacted by the D.C. government.

Any caregiver who has questions about the broadband service can get more information by reaching out to their child's school.

You can also get more information here: https://www.techtogetherdc.com/internetforall

This article tagged under:

DC Public Schoolsready 4 schooldigital divide
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us