Prince George's Revises Phase 2 to Restrict Gatherings

Prince George's County is revising its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.

Gatherings for all indoor or outdoor activities not outlined in the phase two executive order are limited to a maximum of 50 people starting Saturday at 5 p.m. This includes parties, family gatherings, parades, festivals and conventions.

The county recorded 909 new cases the week of July 12 to July 18. There were 581 new cases the week of June 28 to July 4.

County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks said the new infections were driven in large part by family gatherings and parties.

Alsobrooks said contact tracing statewide has shown that 44 percent of new infections are among people who have been at family gatherings. She said 23 percent reported having been at a house party.

At least one private home has already been barred from having parties after neighbors said hundreds of people were gathering at pool parties.