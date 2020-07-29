Photos Show Crowds of People at Upper Marlboro Pool Party

Photos obtained by News4 show dozens of people, most of them not wearing masks, packed together at a pool party in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, over the weekend.

Prince George's County police said officers responded to Broadwater Estate off of Crain Highway to disperse the party two different times on Saturday.

"There were a million and one cars parked on the highway," resident Bianca Mitchell told News4.

Mitchell lives nearby and says when she drove by Broadwater Estate and saw cars parked down the side of Route 301, she didn't know what to think.

"We are in the middle of a pandemic. Why are these cars parked here? Who made the decision? Who authorized the event?" Mitchell said.

Former Maryland State senator and businessman Tommie Broadwater owns the sprawling estate and mansion.

Broadwater confirmed to News4 by phone that he still owns the property and rents it for parties.

Neighbors say such events have been going on for weeks as Prince George's County reports another rise in COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, there were more than 22,000 cases in the county.

"It's no regard for human life and it also gives me the belief that you don't believe that this is an actual real situation," Mitchell said.

Prince George's County Police said in a statement the department is aware of the community's concerns and officers are enforcing the county executive's order to prohibit parties of more than 100 people. Detectives are also dedicated to looking for events like this one on social media, police said.

The department said it will consult with the liquor board and other agencies for potential legal action against the event organizers.