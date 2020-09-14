Smithsonian Set to Reopen Four More Museums

The Smithsonian will reopen four more museums to the public on Friday, Sep. 18.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum will reopen with new coronavirus prevention measures.

The museums will have reduced hours of operation and visitors will need to reserve free timed-entry passes here.

The Smithsonian reopened its first locations — the National Zoo and the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia — in July. The Smithsonian's gardens also reopened to the public on Aug. 17.