Man jumps on back of Metro train, rides from outside

A man hopped on the back of a Metro train at McPherson Square Monday morning and rode it from the outside, a witness told News4.

The witness said she saw a man run down an escalator but fail to reach the train before the doors closed about 11:15 a.m. She says he jumped on to the track and then on to the back of the Ashburn-bound Silver Line train before it left the station.

Just saw a man run down an escalator going up, not catch a train going in Largo direction than jump onto the tracks, go across and attach himself onto a train going in Ashburn direction and the train left the station with him hanging on to it @wmata What in spy movie is this? pic.twitter.com/uCRiNovcz9 — Ashkhen Kazaryan (@Ashkhen) April 29, 2024

The Metro Transit Police Department investigated a report of someone riding from outside and went to McPherson Square and neighboring stations but did not find the rider, Metro said.

Metro warns riding outside a train is illegal and dangerous. Offenders can be charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

A teenage girl died in an apparent Metro train surfing incident March 1. Train surfing is a dangerous activity in which someone rides a train from the outside or roof.

Another person died in a train surfing attempt on Metro in June of last year.