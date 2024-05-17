Man killed in Bailey's Crossroads shooting

One man was killed after gunfire broke out during an argument early Friday in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, police said.

It appears an argument broke out among a group of people who knew each other, so the shooting likely wasn't a random act of violence, police said. Officers were questioning people near the scene.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Argyle Drive to investigate the shooting.

A man was taken to a hospital and then pronounced dead, police said.

The main part of the investigation is centered at an apartment complex on Argyle Drive. These apartments are off Leesburg Pike, not far from Columbia Pike.

Police had blocked roads and access to a convenience store inside a plaza nearby.

