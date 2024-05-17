PGA

Scheffler detained by police at PGA Championship for not following orders after traffic fatality

Images showed the world's No. 1 player with cuffs behind his back as he walked toward a police car. 

By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was detained by police Friday morning for not following police instructions during a traffic jam that followed a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian, ESPN reported.

ESPN had footage of Scheffler handcuffed and walking toward a police car in the morning darkness, with traffic shut down for about a mile in both directions.

Police said the pedestrian was trying to cross the road when struck by a bus in a lane dedicated to vehicles entering the club. Police said the man died at the scene.

ESPN said Scheffler, who has a morning tee time, drove past a police officer and the officer went after his car screaming at him. Once stopped, he was put in handcuffs.

The second round of the PGA Championship already was delayed by at least an hour because of rain. One Louisville police officer said the traffic was due to a pedestrian fatality just outside the main entrance to the club.

