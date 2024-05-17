The Weekend Scene: AANHPI Heritage celebrations, rainy day theater picks and more to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

We'll start with the not-so-good news: The Washington, D.C., area is staring down another soggy weekend.

But we have two bits of good news!

First, Saturday's rain is actually great weather for a Preakness Stakes race watch party complete with homemade black-eyed Susan cocktails.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Second: There's still hope for some dry time on Sunday. Keep tabs on the forecast with Storm Team4, and check an event's website before heading out.

Have a great weekend!

Celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage

During May, we take extra time to elevate and celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage.

On Saturday, join our own Eun Yang and Aimee Cho to enjoy the culture, highlight the food and speak to changemakers right in the DMV.

We promise it’s an uplifting and illuminating watch for a rainy morning. The half-hour special airs at 9:30 a.m. on NBC4. Stream it here.

Of course, there are many great ways to celebrate while out and about.

🏮 The Fiesta Asia Street Fair on Saturday is set to feature hundreds of performers, a lively parade with dragons, kids’ activities, shopping, cuisine and more, representing the huge diversity of Asian cultures.

🏮 Mark your calendar for the Asian Festival on Main, bringing food, arts and performances to historic Fairfax City. It’s set for Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.; the rain date is June 2.

🏮 The Asian Art Museum is ideal for a rainy weekend. The Smithsonian has a full listing of heritage month events here.

🏮 Stop by metrobar on Sunday for the AAPI Brewers Tasting Party. Two time slots are available and, yes, soju is on the menu.

Theater this weekend

What better way to spend a rainy weekend night than at the theater? Luckily, there are some special shows in D.C. this weekend.

Weekend highlights

Preakness Stakes

Saturday, Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore

🔗 Details

Mix up your black-eyed Susans!

The 2024 Preakness Stakes in Baltimore is on Saturday, and all eyes will be on Mystik Dan after he won the Kentucky Derby with a photo finish. Here's everything you need to know about the second jewel of the Triple Crown – the rainy weather is perfect for a watch party (😉 yes, it’s on NBC4. Coverage kicks off at 4:30 p.m.).

There are still a few tickets left for the Preakness race. Hit up Preakness Live to watch races and live music, including Jack Harlow.

Tickets start at $162 for the race and $69 for the concert.

Free pick

Trans Pride

Sat., 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., MLK Jr. Memorial Library, free

🔗 Details

Trans Pride is all about bringing together the community and its allies; connecting people with vital resources and sharing stories to promote understanding, Trans Pride DC executive director Bianca Sprague tells us.

Expect workshops, a resource and exhibitor fair, live entertainment and more for a full day at the MLK Library in Chinatown.

It’s geared toward trans, non-binary and gender-expansive folks, as well as parents of kids who identify this way, but allies are welcome, too.

Bourbon & Bluegrass

Sat. and Sun., Northwest D.C., $50-$115 (for adults)

🔗 Details

Raise a glass of bourbon and enjoy some tunes… all in the name of protecting President Lincoln’s legacy.

Hear us out: Lincoln’s Cottage, the historic site where Honest Abe would spend summers in Northwest D.C., is having their largest event of the year on Saturday and Sunday, raising funds to keep the place running and preserved for generations to come.

The lineup is super dynamic and diverse. Both days are a great way to experience a historic place with a musical twist.

The event is family-friendly and free for kids 6 and under. Ticket options let you choose your own adventure: Go for one day or two, or pay extra to get a pair of drink tickets included. All attendees can savor as many non-alcoholic beverages as they please.

Concerts this weekend

The Goons, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $20

In the ‘90s, these D.C. punks relit the torch for early hardcore. You may have seen them then, as they were known for playing all the time, but these days this is a treat for hardcore fans. Opening is HR Band — legendary singer HR of Bad Brains, of course. Details.

Birthday Girl, 10 p.m. Saturday, Comet Ping Pong, $18.54

Teenage trio featuring daughters of Dischord legends is the now generation of D.C. indie rock. Identifiable, poignant songs of adolescence and full-grown tunes similar to Snail Mail. Details.

Julia Holter, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Atlantis, $22

Ambient-pop singer-songwriter known for haunting soundscapes and catchy pop tunes. She took a more minimalist approach to many of the compositions on this year’s “Something in the Room She Moves.” Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Music in the Meadow: Cumbia Heights

Fri., U.S. National Arboretum, $25 suggested donation

Africa on the Avenue

Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Bruce Monroe Park on Georgia Avenue, free

Museum Walk Weekend: Free admission to museums

Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dupont Circle

Friendship Heights Alliance Spring Maker's Market & Street Festival

Sat., May 18, 3-7 p.m., 5200 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Washington, D.C., free

Comedy: Aparna Nancherla

Sat., The Kennedy Center, $28.75+

Tacos and Tequila

Sat., 4-7 p.m., Nationals Park, $75

Mystics vs. Seattle Storm

Sun., May 19, 3 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena, $30+

FYI: Brunch and Basketball combo tickets available

Killer Mike with the National Symphony Orchestra

Tues., May 21, The Kennedy Center, $49–$169

Kayak Full Moon Paddle From Key Bridge

Weds., May 22, Georgetown, $75

Things to do in Maryland

Music in the Park

Fri., 6-8 p.m., Triangle Park in Takoma Park, free

Mount Rainier Day

Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mount Rainier Nature Center, free

Tye Tribbett and Friends: Only One Night Tho

Sat., 8 p.m., MGM National Harbor

Things to do in Virginia

Lincoln Strawberry Festival

Fri. to Sun., 18451 Taylor Rd. Hamilton, price varies by event

BrewWorks

Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, $50 (adult general admission)

Tephra ICA Arts Festival

Sat. and Sun., Reston Town Center, free

Spring Wine Festival & Sunset Tour

Fri., Sat. and Sun., Mount Vernon in Alexandria, Virginia, $54-$60 for nonmembers

Ancient Plants Sketch Hike

Sat., 10 a.m., Huntley Meadows Park, $18 (registration required)

Quarterfest Crawl

Sat., noon to 7 p.m., Ballston, free

Taste of NoVA

Sun., National Museum of the U.S. Army in Fort Belvoir, $165 (general admission) or $190 (VIP admission)

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.