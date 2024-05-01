Flight from Reagan National diverted to BWI after possible bird strike

A flight from Reagan National Airport in Northern Virginia was diverted after a possible bird strike Wednesday afternoon.

American Eagle flight 4168, operated by Envoy, was leaving Reagan on the way to Key West when the crew reported a bird strike, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The plane diverted to Baltimore Washington International Airport as a precaution, according to American Airlines, and landed safely there about 2 p.m.

The aircraft, an Embraer 175, had 69 passengers and four crew members aboard. No injuries were reported.

"The aircraft landed without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power, where it will be inspected by our maintenance team," a statement from the airline said in part.

The FAA said it's investigating the incident.

The airline said it was working to get travelers back on their way as soon as possible.