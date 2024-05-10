DC flyover: Dozens of vintage planes to soar over National Mall

If you’re in downtown D.C. on Saturday afternoon, look up.

Dozens of vintage planes are scheduled to fly over the National Mall starting at about noon.

The National Celebration of General Aviation D.C. Flyover will bring over 50 vintage planes from as early as 1939 over the Mall. The planes are set to take off from Frederick Municipal Airport late Saturday morning and fly along the Potomac River and east over the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.

“We will tell the story of what general aviation does for this great country,” Mike Ginter of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association said live on News4 early Friday at Frederick Municipal Airport.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

General aviation refers to every plane in the U.S. minus military planes and airliners, Ginter explained. That includes planes used to fight forest fires, conduct medical evacuations and train airline pilots.

“We are celebrating 85 years of what general aviation has brought to this country,” Ginter said.

Go here for more information on the flyover.