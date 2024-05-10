National Mall

DC flyover: Dozens of vintage planes to soar over National Mall

“We will tell the story of what general aviation does for this great country"

By Joseph Olmo, News4 reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you’re in downtown D.C. on Saturday afternoon, look up.

Dozens of vintage planes are scheduled to fly over the National Mall starting at about noon.

The National Celebration of General Aviation D.C. Flyover will bring over 50 vintage planes from as early as 1939 over the Mall. The planes are set to take off from Frederick Municipal Airport late Saturday morning and fly along the Potomac River and east over the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.

“We will tell the story of what general aviation does for this great country,” Mike Ginter of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association said live on News4 early Friday at Frederick Municipal Airport.

General aviation refers to every plane in the U.S. minus military planes and airliners, Ginter explained. That includes planes used to fight forest fires, conduct medical evacuations and train airline pilots.

“We are celebrating 85 years of what general aviation has brought to this country,” Ginter said.

Go here for more information on the flyover.

