The Weekend Scene: EU Open Houses, Motown music and Mother's Day ideas

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

Just before Sophia left for her vacay in Paris (Bonjour!) and Ireland (Sláinte!), she made Doug pinky-promise that this weekend’s weather in D.C. would be better than last. Her OOO reads, "You're welcome!"

In the meantime, TikTok Maggie is filling in. (Hey, everyone!)



Your mom called to let us know she’d love to take advantage of the weather for some quality time – so we planned out some options for you both, based on what she might like.



You could get your own piece of France (or Germany, or the Czech Republic, or the Netherlands, or…) at the EU Open House.

Or, the Anacostia Art Center has a new Motown DC exhibit. That means we have a bonus “Embassy of Detroit"... right?

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Weekend highlights

Free pick

European Union Open Houses

Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details

You can go around Europe in a day – without a passport – when dozens of embassies open their doors to the public this Saturday.

Last weekend, other embassies from around the world shared their culture. Tommy visited the Embassy of Trinidad and Tobago, just one place going all-out for the tour with soca dancing, steel drums and carnival vibes.

This weekend, countries from Austria to Spain will share music, dance, kid-friendly crafts and cuisine. You can find a list of each embassy’s offerings here (Scroll down to “Plan Your Day”).

Take a peek at The Weekend Scene newsletter for pro tips for a full day of globe-trotting.

Motown DC

Opening reception Fri, 6 to 9 p.m., through July 7

Details

We heard it through the grapevine that Washington D.C. was the home of Motown legend Marvin Gaye -- and that's not the only connection we have to Motown.

A brand new photo and memorabilia exhibit just opened at the Anacostia Arts Center in Southeast. It's called "Motown D.C.," co-curated by Beverly Lindsay-Johnson and Nikki Graves Henderson.

The opening reception is on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., but you can stop by the exhibit until July 7. More information here.

Arts and Culture Festival at the National Museum of Asian Art

May 10-12, 1100 Jefferson Dr SW, Washington, D.C., free

Details

More details and an exact schedule will be released soon, but the museum gave us a look at what we could expect.

“Activities like mindfulness practices will be integrated alongside arts and cultures resources that support mental health. Programming also includes panel discussions, interactive experiences, culinary pop-ups and art-making projects,” according to a press release.

Maryland Craft Beer Festival

May 11, noon to 5 p.m., Carroll Creek Linear Park in Frederick, Maryland, $15-$85

Details

Dozens of Maryland breweries will be pouring all the samples you care to drink. Live music and local food vendors will be on tap, too.

Greenbelt Green Man Festival

May 11-12, begins at 10 a.m., Roosevelt Center, free

Details

Music, fairy gardens and an environmental focus: Could this festival be more spring?

Kids will love body paint and fairy gardens while the whole family enjoys live music.

Bethesda Fine Arts Festival

May 11-12, Woodmont Triangle in Bethesda, Maryland, free admission

Details

More than 120 artists are expected to show and sell their fine art wares along Norfolk, Auburn & Del Ray avenues. Come to refresh your home décor, stay for live music, entertainment and restaurants.

Mother's Day Guide

This Sunday is Mother's Day, a time to celebrate moms and the other female caregivers that helped raise you.

Now, we know Mother's Day can be complicated, and we're thinking of you if it's a hard day.

But if the hardest part of your Mother's Day is figuring out what to do with her, we have the secret: Your mom is just a person, so think about what she likes! Flowers are great and all, but she might want something a little more personalized.

It's like the Spice Girls said: If you wanna praise your mother, you gotta get with her taste. (On second thought, maybe their song "Mama" is a better fit.)

Moms come in all kinds of flavors, and we came up with something to serve up no matter which spice best describes her.

☕ Posh Mom

If your mom is always dressed to impress, consider taking her to high tea at one of D.C.'s fancier hotels. The St. Regis, the Willard and the Watergate all have options, but act fast: Despite the $$$$, reservations are hard to come by.

As an alternative if you can't go out, try getting some macarons and swing by Teaism, and put together afternoon tea at home.

🏀 Sporty Mom

If your mom is your coach, your number one fan, and a sports fanatic, treat her to tickets and help her support her team!

The WNBA is having a moment right now, so this weekend's Mystics home opener is a great way to celebrate. They're up against the New York Liberty. Tickets here.

😱 Scary Mom

We're of the opinion that all moms are scary when they break out the first-middle-last-name combo in their Mom Voice™️.

But if your mom loves spooking and getting spooked all year long, check out Laurel's House of Horrors. While they're best known for their events in the fall, their "Halfway to Halloween" haunted house is just as sure to make you scream. Tickets here.

🌿 Ginger Mom

Not every mom can be a redhead (although, if she's always wanted to try going 👩‍🦰 ginger, consider treating her to a day at the salon?).

If, on the other hand, your mom enjoys the power of the natural world, like the health benefits of ginger root, the Green Man festival might be the perfect fit. (This also works for moms that love Ren Fest season!) Tickets here.

🌱 In British tradition, the Green Man is a symbol of the natural world. From the Festival website: "The Green Man symbolizes the life that is found in the natural plant world, and in the earth itself."

🍭 Baby Mom

We're taking this to mean the "young at heart" mom. If your mom can party with the best of them after all these years, why not try taking her to a drag brunch?

💅 Perry's in Adams Morgan has one of the longest-running drag brunches in D.C., and Red Bear Brewing Company has a specialty "I Am Your Mother" drag brunch from noon to 2 p.m.

On the other hand, if you know a mom who just had a baby -- or, honestly, if you know any moms at all -- ask them if they could use a break! The thing she might enjoy most this Mother's Day might be a day off.

Concerts this weekend

Bottled Up, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Quarry House Tavern, $19.84

D.C. art pop band versed in synth-pop, funk and post-punk. Is Quarry House’s dance floor big enough? Details.

Decemberists, 6:30 p.m. Friday, The Anthem, $51-$76

The storytelling, progressive folk-rock veterans are on tour ahead of their ninth LP, due out in June. Don’t miss scrappy, rootsy indie rockers Ratboys opening the show. Details.

Cloud Nothings, Friday, Black Cat, $27/$30

No indie band can boast a more consistent catalog of melodic rock over the past 15 years. Details.

Kara Jackson, 7 p.m. Sunday, Songbyrd, $15/$18

The Chicago folk singer is an incredible poet, approaching delicate topics with frank openness. The songs on her debut LP, “Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love,” are relationship scenes and stories — biting and often witty — sung with a touch of soul. Details.

Things to Do in DC

National Gallery Nights: Art Prom ticket lottery open

Through Thursday at noon

“Brilliant Exiles: American Women in Paris, 1900–1939”

Through Feb. 23, 2025, National Portrait Gallery, free

CiNoMatic

Weds., Alethia Tanner Park, free

Andy Cohen talks about new memoir, “The Daddy Diaries”

Thurs, Sixth & I in Northwest D.C., $12-$38

Eurovision watch party

Thurs., 3-5:30 p.m., Wunder Garten in Northeast D.C., free

‘90s cover band White Ford Bronco turns 16

Fri., The Bullpen, $22

Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival

Fri. and Sat., The Kennedy Center, $40-$60

George Lopez: ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT! Comedy Tour

Fri. and Sat., The Kennedy Center, $39.50-$104.50

EU Open House

Sat., May 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free entry

That's So Vintage Market

Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dock5 at Union Market in Northeast, $8-$24



Spring Fest Beer Festival

Sat. and Sun., Dacha Navy Yard in Northeast D.C., $50-$170

Eurovision dance party

Sat., 9 p.m., DC9 Nightclub in Northwest D.C., free to $5

Mystics vs. New York Liberty in home opener

Tues., May 14, 7 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena, $30+

Things to Do in Maryland

Greenbelt Green Man Festival

Sat. and Sun., begins at 10 a.m., Roosevelt Center, free

Friday Night Live! with The Dead Flowers

Fri., 6:30-8:30 p.m., College Park City Hall Plaza, free

Artisans Market

Sat., noon to 4 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, free entry

Things to Do in Virginia

Torpedo Factory Art Center 2nd Friday

Fri., 7-10 p.m., Alexandria, free



Beer, Bourbon, & BBQ Festival

Sat., May 11, Prince William County Fairgrounds in Manassas, $45 - $89

Del Ray House & Garden Tour

Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., $45-$75