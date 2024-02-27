National Gallery Nights to celebrate color, blossoms and ‘Art Prom'. Here's how to get tickets

The National Gallery Nights series is returning to ring in spring. Each of the three nights will have a different theme around the season and art.

The immersive, art-filled after-hours parties will be held during the second Thursdays of March, April and May in the Gallery’s East Building.

There will be light fare, gelato and beverages available for purchase at each event, according to the Gallery.

The Gallery encourages attendees to dress to impress and coordinate with the theme of the night, although there's no official dress code.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

How to get National Gallery Nights tickets

Because National Gallery Nights are so popular, you'll have to enter a lottery to get tickets to the main event (Activities on the 4th Street Plaza during the April and May events will be open to all, the gallery said).

The lottery will open Monday the week before each event and close the following Thursday at noon. On the Friday before the event, all lottery entrants will be notified whether they won tickets or not.

You can request to reserve up to two passes.

A few in-person passes will also be up for grabs first come, first serve at 5:30 p.m. before each event.

National Gallery Nights schedule

Color Theory

Thursday, March 14

Ticket lottery opens Monday, March 4 at 10 a.m. and closes Thursday, March 7 at noon

Register online here

This multicolored celebration will pay homage to the colors of the rainbow with themed performances and activities. The night will feature Hot Club of Baltimore, DJ Lady Lavender and DJ Native Son.

Attendees can also peruse the colorful artwork in the Gallery’s “Mark Rothko: Paintings on Paper" exhibit and make their own art with the Washington Color School. Color-themed pop-up talks, a scavenger hunt and opportunities to learn about color theory round out the night.

Flowers After Hours

Thursday, April 11

Ticket lottery opens Monday, April 1 at 10 a.m. and closes Thursday, April 4 at noon

Register online here

Celebrate the cherry blossoms with this after-hours floral extravaganza.

Attendees can see artist demonstrations and a dance performance on 4th Street Plaza, which is open to the public.

On the roof terrace, ticket winners can take in art, make wearable flower art with local artist Emily Paluska, listen to pop-up talks with emerging artists and go behind the scenes with staff of the National Gallery.

Attendees can also dance to music from DJ Rustam and take pictures with friends in front of a live flower wall.

Art Prom

Thursday, May 9.

Ticket lottery opens Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and closes Thursday, May 2 at noon

Register online here

The Gallery encourages prom-goers to wear their “finest formal (or weird and wacky) attire,” according to their website.

Sign up for The Weekend Scene newsletter to get reminders about fun events happening in the D.C. area.