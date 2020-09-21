Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, National Museum of the American Indian Will Reopen

The Smithsonian will reopen two additional museums to the public on Friday, Sept. 25.

The National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian, both located on the National Mall, will reopen with new health and safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will have reduced days and hours of operation, and visitors will need to reserve free timed-entry passes for both locations.

The Smithsonian requests that all visitors who feel sick stay home. All visitors over the age of six will be asked to wear masks during their visit.

Visitors will be monitored to ensure safe social distancing and hand sanitizing stations will be made available.

The Smithsonian earlier reopened four other museums, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Renwick Gallery, to the public on Friday, Sep. 18.

The Smithsonian reopened its first locations — the National Zoo and the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia — in July. The Smithsonian's gardens also reopened to the public on Aug. 17.