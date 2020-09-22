Fairfax Co. School Board Votes in Favor of Plan to Bring Some Students Back to Class in October

Fairfax County’s school board voted in favor of a proposal Tuesday night to bring some students and teachers back to classrooms in October.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand announced a draft plan Monday in which 3.5% of of the district, including 6,707 students and 653 teachers, would have in-person instruction by the end of October.

Some of the students who would come back during the school system's "Operational Level 2" include young children with autism, English language learners and high school students studying select Career and Technical Education courses.

Brabrand told the county school board Tuesday night that the final decision to phase the students out of virtual learning would depend on coronavirus metrics.

School officials say they are monitoring the coronavirus infection rate in Fairfax County and have a plan to respond to potential positive cases in classrooms.

Part of how the school system would phase in students and teachers is to group them into cohorts that stay together throughout the school day to minimize exposure risk.

Schools will utilize more space, including outdoor learning spaces, when possible and implement social distancing practices, including having desks six feet apart facing the same direction, eating meals in classrooms and limiting volunteers and visitors to the buildings.

There will also be random temperature checks throughout the school day, the school system says.

FCPS says it will require parents and guardians to sign a form agreeing that they will screen their child's health daily before coming to school.

Teachers will be asked whether they have any symptoms of coronavirus or have been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms when they report to work.