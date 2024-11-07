The Weekend Scene: Bonsai, pupusas and holiday joy to decompress in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Weekend highlights

Free pick

Autumn Arts of Nature: Bonsai, Stones, and Mums

Through Nov. 17, The National Bonsai & Penjing Museum at the U.S. National Arboretum

The National Bonsai & Penjing Museum is showcasing its red maples, yellow ginkgo and fruited trees in formal displays alongside chrysanthemums from around the globe. Tiny trees, perfectly trimmed and changing to fall colors? That’s our idea of tranquility. It’s located within the National Arboretum, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and features tons of nature-filled walking paths.

Winter Walk of Lights at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

Opens Fri., Vienna, Virginia, $18-$22 per person

🔗 Details

Meadowlark Botanical Garden’s Winter Walk of Lights opens Friday, inviting visitors to follow a 0.6-mile, paved trail filled with sparkling trees, glittering nature and holiday scenes. Then, warm up by sipping hot cocoa or roasting s’mores.

Winter Walk of Lights will run through Jan. 5. Dogs will be allowed on select pup nights.

Free pick

National Harbor Holiday Tree Lighting & Fireworks

Sat., 5:30 p.m.

🔗 Details

Watch National Harbor’s 60-foot tree come to life and enjoy fireworks lighting up the night sky. The lighting is set for 5:30 p.m., then the tree will put on a sparkly show every half hour until 9 p.m.

National Pupusa Day

Now that D.C. is home to the world record for the largest pupusa (20 feet wide!), we really have to live it up for National Pupusa Day on Sunday, Nov. 10.

El Tamarindo has helped fuel D.C.’s love of the iconic Salvadoran dish since the ‘80s, making it a great place to celebrate all things pupusa.

On Pupusa Day, the restaurant is throwing an all-day celebration with a free dance workout class, a pupusa-making workshop, face painting, DJs and plenty of food and drink specials. The family-friendly celebration is set to kick off at 10 a.m. You’re welcome to bring something to donate to the winter clothing drive.

At 8 p.m., the restaurant will shift to an industry night party that’s for ages 21+.

You don’t have to wait until the weekend to celebrate, though!

Special Cuban-inspired pupusas, which El Tamarindo teamed up with Colada Shop to develop, are available on Uber Eats through Sunday.



Check out the Spanish immersion pupusa class on Wednesday or the cocktail and pupusa class on Thursday (each costs $60).

La Casita Pupuseria is also celebrating at its four locations, including the newest one in Laurel.

Concerts this weekend

Andre 3000, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Kennedy Center, $99+

Half of the Grammy-winning hip-hop legends OutKast, Andre Benjamin dazzled as a flutist on his mesmerizing, Eno-esque, ambient album “New Blue Sun.” Opening singer/producer serpentwithfeet brings a gripping array of R&B, soul, gospel and electronic music. Details.

Blitzen Trapper, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $25

Convenient to label this veteran Portland, Oregon, band alt-country, but the sound turns to folk, alternative rock and even The Beatles. Details.

Knocked Loose, 7 p.m. Sunday, The Anthem, $45-$65

As appropriate a name for a band as any. The metalcore punks will rattle your bones. Fourth LP “You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To” is heavier and denser than anything they’ve released so far. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Spanish immersion pupusa class (Weds.) and pupusas and cocktails class (Thurs.): El Tamarindo at 1785 Florida Ave. NW, $60

Washingtonian's Whiskey, Wine & Fine Spirits Festival: Thurs., 6:30 p.m., Dock5 at Union Market, $80

HBCU First LOOK Film Festival: Fri. to Sun., Howard University Blackburn Center, $15 - $30

Czech Christmas Market: Sat., Embassy of Czechia in Northwest D.C., free but timed ticket required

Day of the Dead exhibit: El muerto al pozo y el vivo al gozo: Open to general public Nov. 4-27, Mexican Cultural Institute (2829 16th St NW), free

Side Yards: Fri., 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Yards Park, free

Eastern Market November Fest: Sat. and Sun., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free

Veteran Comedy Night: Sat., doors at 7 p.m., Penn Social (801 E St. NW), $10-$20

Day Of The Dead Masquerade Embassy Gala: Sat., 8:15 to 11:45 p.m., The Mexican Cultural Institute, $139

El Tamarindo’s National Pupusa Day celebration: Sun., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1785 Florida Ave. NW, free

Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC in home quarterfinal match: Sun., 12:30 p.m., Audi Field, $25+

Things to do in Maryland

Martin Lawrence: Thurs., Fri. and Sat., The Theater at MGM National Harbor,

Illusions by Vick as Professor Snape: Sat., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Arts Barn in Gaithersburg, $10

61st Annual Danish Christmas Bazaar: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saint Elizabeth's Church (917 Montrose Road, Rockville), free (cash and check only for purchases)

National Harbor Holiday Tree Lighting & Fireworks: Sat., 5:30 p.m., free

Commanders vs. Steelers: Sun., 1 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

Holiday Movies on the Potomac – “Elf”: Sun., National Harbor, free

Things to do in Virginia

Great Country Farms Dino Fest: Oct. 31 to Nov. 24, Bluemont, Virginia, $29.99 plus fees in advance, $32 at the gate

31st Annual Northern Virginia Christmas Market: Fri. to Sun., Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, $9 (free for kids 12 and under)

Reston Town Center Ice Skating Rink: Opens Fri.

Winter Walk of Lights: Nov. 8 to Jan. 5, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, $18-$22

