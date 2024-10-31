Feeling the election stress? Here's where to calm down — or let it out — in DC, and why it works

The 2024 election is just days away -- which may explain the looming cloud of anxiety hanging over the District.

Between the unknown outcome, the immovable deadline and the historical weight, Election Day has all the right ingredients to cause panic attacks galore.

Here are some things you can do around D.C. to process some of that stress.

Exercise

You've heard it before, but it remains true: Exercise can really help your mental health. No, really.

Exercise releases endorphins, which are powerful feel-good hormones that can also reduce the physical feeling of pain in your body.

Making a habit out of exercise can also make your brain more receptive to serotonin, another hormone that helps regulate your mood, according to Inova.

Low serotonin is one of the factors that can lead to depression and anxiety -- which means now might be a really good time to reach out to your sports league, invite some friends to play pickleball or go for an extra run around the Tidal Basin.

Fitness classes

The D.C. Department of Parks and Rec has plenty of fitness classes you can sign up for. Options range from swimming to Zumba to kickboxing, and you can check out all the options here. Prices range from free to $45.00.

Yoga

If you're not into high-impact workouts, something like yoga may be more your speed. The internet has plenty of videos, but if you want an easy way to learn IRL from an instructor, check out the D.C. Public Library events page. There are classes for all ages, and special sessions for seniors.

Meditate outside

Looking for an even simpler way to get your body moving? Georgetown Waterfront Park is home to a meditation labyrinth, which you can use as an "ancient meditative pathway."

The National Park Service has an online guided meditation experience that you can listen to as you walk along the curving road, or you can simply stroll on your own while breathing deeply to empty your mind.

Breathing techniques can change your state of mind, psychiatrist Dr. Joshua Weiner told News4’s Eun Yang.

Nature

Tiny trees, perfectly trimmed and changing to fall colors: That’s our idea of tranquil.

Being in nature has been linked to all kinds of benefits, according to the American Psychological Association. The perks range from lowered stress, to a better mood, to increased empathy to restored cognitive resources.

Researchers are still trying to figure out why, but most theories are based on the idea that humans started off living in green and blue spaces, so our brains still find them soothing.

The National Bonsai & Penjing Museum is showcasing its red maples, yellow ginkgo and fruited trees in formal displays alongside chrysanthemums from around the globe.

The Autumn Arts of Nature: Bonsai, Stones, and Mums exhibit is open through Nov. 17. The museum is open every day (except Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry and parking are both free, and you don’t need tickets to get in.

It’s located within the National Arboretum, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features tons of nature-filled walking paths.

The D.C. area has no shortage of beautiful, relaxing nature including Great Falls National Park. Just to name a few favorites out of many:

Comfort food and drink

Listen, sometimes it's okay to treat yourself to an extra snack (or full-on meal) when you're feeling down. Restaurants and bars around the DMV will have plenty of deals and discounts on Election Day. Get our list here.

If you really want to get away from the city while you sip some drinks, there are plenty of wineries in nearby Northern Virginia. The wine is great, but they double as a way to see some beautiful fall foliage, giving you all the benefits of nature at the same time. Check out our guide here.

Fluffy friends

Petting a dog or a cat helps lower your stress levels. It's science!

Petting a dog can lower your cortisol, a hormone released when you're feeling stressed, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. It also increases oxytocin, which is another feel-good hormone, and lowers your blood pressure.

And cats have their own superpower, according to the American Kennel Club: Cat purrs tend to fall between 20 and 140 Hz, which is a range that may promote bone growth. That soothing noise may be literally healing you.

Plus, they're adorable -- who needs a scientific reason?

Cat cafes

Head to Crumbs and Whiskers cat cafe in Georgetown for a cup of coffee, some cute kitties and the chance to adopt a new friend. Book an appointment here.

Meow Maison is another good cat cafe option on Wisconsin Ave. NW. Among their cats currently up for adoption are Mmmbop, Hailey's Honda CRV, and Eggs (yes, their real current names). Book a reservation here.

Dog cafes

If you're more of a dog person, head up to North Bethesda and check out Bark Social, a bar for dog lovers. You can get coffee and breakfast in the morning, or an alcoholic beverage in the evening, all while your dog runs around a clean and gated park.

Dogs need a membership pass, but if you're a human without a dog to call your own, you can visit for free. Learn more here.

Release your rage (responsibly)

If you're feeling the kind of anxiety that deep breathing or petting your dog just can't shake, try releasing that nervous energy on some plates and bottles -- safely, of course.

The many Kraken experiences are already known around D.C., but there's no time like election week to head to their Penn Quarter location, where you can throw axes and try out their rage room in one place.

The rage room comes with speakers if you want a soundtrack while you take a baseball bat to your anxieties, and you can grab drinks and snacks at the bar before or after. But you might want to book a spot early -- employee Damaryo Smith says fall is already a busy time of year.

One hour of public axe-throwing will run you around $30 per person, while prices for the rage room start at $30 and increase if you want to smash more stuff. Learn more here.

Create something new

If getting destructive due to stress feels bad, try making something instead. Making art, even if you don't think of yourself as an artist, can help you channel negative emotions into action, reduce stress and activate the part of the brain associated with rewards, according to the Smithsonian.

The D.C. Parks and Recreation Department has art classes along with fitness classes, if you want something structured. Check out the options here.

The Capitol Hill Arts Workshop has a range of adult art classes, whether you're a beginner or not. Learn to paint with watercolors or acrylics, draw with colored pencils, create sculptures on a pottery wheel or shoot photos on film. Learn more here. (They also have dance classes!)

Shop Made in D.C. has weekly watercolor classes and weekend "crafternoon" sessions for free, along with more out-there creative classes on leatherworking, embroidery and more for a fee. Learn more here.

Don't forget to vote

One of the best ways to handle anxiety about an issue is to take control and do what you can to solve that issue. When it comes to the 2024 election, that means casting your vote.

Whether you live in D.C., Maryland or Virginia, we've got a voter guide for you. Start planning your vote here.