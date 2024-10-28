Plan your vote in DC, Maryland or Virginia

Election Day is almost here, but you have several other options on casting a ballot in addition to just showing up at local your polling place that day.

Whether you're planning to send a mail-in ballot, use a ballot drop box, vote early or vote on Election Day, here's where to find out what to know for voting in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

Early voting in Washington, D.C., continues through Sunday, Nov. 3.

On Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5), polls in D.C. will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by that time will be able to vote. Same-day voter registration is available.

Here's what else to know about registering to vote, polling places, mail-in ballots and more in D.C.

Early voting in Maryland continues through Thursday, Oct. 31.

On Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5), polls in Maryland will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by that time will be able to vote. Same-day voter registration is available.

Here's what else to know about registering to vote, polling places, mail-in ballots and more in Maryland.

Early voting in Virginia continues through Saturday, Nov. 2.

On Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5), polls in Virginia will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line by that time will be able to vote. Same-day voter registration is available.

Here's what to know about registering to vote, polling places, mail-in ballots and more in Virginia.