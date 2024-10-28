Decision 2024

Plan your vote in DC, Maryland or Virginia

Here's what to know about voter registration, ballot drop boxes, early voting and Election Day hours in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Election Day is almost here, but you have several other options on casting a ballot in addition to just showing up at local your polling place that day.

Whether you're planning to send a mail-in ballot, use a ballot drop box, vote early or vote on Election Day, here's where to find out what to know for voting in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

Early voting in Washington, D.C., continues through Sunday, Nov. 3.

On Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5), polls in D.C. will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by that time will be able to vote. Same-day voter registration is available.

Here's what else to know about registering to vote, polling places, mail-in ballots and more in D.C.

How to register to vote in Maryland's 2024 election, early voting dates and more

Early voting in Maryland continues through Thursday, Oct. 31.

On Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5), polls in Maryland will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by that time will be able to vote. Same-day voter registration is available.

Here's what else to know about registering to vote, polling places, mail-in ballots and more in Maryland.

How to register to vote in Virginia's 2024 election, early voting dates and more
NBC Washington

Early voting in Virginia continues through Saturday, Nov. 2.

On Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5), polls in Virginia will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line by that time will be able to vote. Same-day voter registration is available.

Here's what to know about registering to vote, polling places, mail-in ballots and more in Virginia.

