It's almost Election Day, and it's time to make sure you are registered and know where, when and how to cast your ballot in Washington, D.C.

Here's a breakdown of important dates to know, Election Day information, and what to know about voting in the District in the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

2024 DC voter registration info

Online or by mail: The deadline passed on Tuesday, Oct. 15 for D.C.'s Board of Elections to receive your voter registration application online or by mail — but you can still register during early voting or on Election Day.

To register when you vote, you must provide proof of residence that shows your name and current District of Columbia address. Acceptable forms of proof of residence include:

A copy of a current, valid government-issued photo ID

A utility bill for water, gas, electricity, cable, internet, telephone or cellphone service (issued no earlier than 90 days before the election)

A savings, checking, credit or money market account statement from a bank or credit union (issued no earlier than 90 days before the election)

A paycheck, stub or earning statement that includes the employer’s name, address and phone number (issued no earlier than 90 days before the election)

A government-issued document or check from a federal or District agency, other than the Board of Elections (issued no earlier than 90 days before the election)

A current residential lease or rental agreement

An occupancy statement from a District homeless shelter (issued no earlier than 90 days before the election)

A tuition or housing bill from a District of Columbia college or university issued for the current academic or housing term

In person in advance: You also have the option to register in-person at the D.C. Board of Elections office or at a voter registration agency. If you submit your application in person at any of those locations, your application should be received no later than the day before the start of the early voting period on Monday, Oct. 28.

Same-day registration: You may also register in person with proof of residency at Early Vote Centers or at your polling place on Election Day. See the above list for acceptable forms of proof of residency.

How to check if you're already registered: If you think you're already registered but want to make sure, you can check on the DC Board of Elections website. You can also update an existing registration on the DC Board of Elections website.

How to get a mail-in ballot in DC

The D.C. Board of Elections automatically sends mail-in ballots to all registered D.C. voters. The board began sending these out on Sept. 30, election officials said.

How to submit a mail-in ballot in DC

Here are your options for submitting your completed mail-in ballot:

Bring it to any Vote Center during early voting or on Election Day. Early Vote Centers will be open from Monday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 3, between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Election Day Vote Centers will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 5 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. You may deposit your ballot return envelope at any Vote Center during those days and times, without waiting in the in-person voting lines.

Return it by mail. Your filled-out ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5) and received by the Board of Elections office no later than the 10th day after Election Day.

Bring it to a ballot drop box — you can find drop box locations on the DC Board of Elections website.

The District has 55 ballot drop boxes, which opened Friday, Oct. 11. The boxes will be open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. Election officials will securely collect ballots daily.

You can look up locations of ballot drop boxes on the DC Board of Elections website.

How to vote via absentee ballot in DC

Requesting an absentee ballot: Registered D.C. voters automatically receive an absentee ballot in the mail. The deadline to request a general absentee ballot somewhere other than your usual address was Monday, Oct. 21, but uniformed and overseas citizens have until Nov. 2 under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA).

Submitting an absentee ballot: The deadline is Nov. 15 for the D.C. Board of Elections to receive completed absentee ballots, postmarked on or before Election Day, from voters.

How to vote early in-person in DC

You can vote early in person from Monday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 3, between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. at an early voting center. Addresses and details for D.C.'s early voting centers are on the DC Board of Elections website, including information on parking and the closest Metro stations to each.

Election Day 2024

The 2024 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls that day will be open in D.C. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you will be able to vote.

Voters in D.C. may cast their ballots at any vote center, regardless of their residential address. Addresses and details for all of D.C.'s Election Day vote centers are on the DC Board of Elections website.

Same-day voter registration is available in D.C., and you can find more information on same-day registration on the DC Board of Elections website.

DC voter ID rules

If your pollbook is marked as "ID REQUIRED," that indicates you must show identification to vote because the DMV-issued number or the last four digits of the Social Security Number you provided on your registration application could not be verified.

The check-in clerk at your polling place will be able to determine if an ID is required for you to cast your vote. If ID is required but you do not have an acceptable form of ID with you, you may be asked to cast a special ballot and show proof of your ID to the Board of Elections within two days.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

A copy of a current and valid government-issued photo identification

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck (dated no earlier than 90 days before the date that you mail your application — or, if you do not submit proof by mail or online, 90 days before the date you vote)

Any other government-issued document

Who's on the ballot in my area of DC?

In addition to the presidential race, D.C. voters will select candidates for D.C. Council members and nonvoting and shadow members of Congress. If you're not sure what ward of D.C. you live in, you can check on the city's Office of Planning website.

Look up candidate lists for your jurisdiction on this document provided by the District of Columbia Board of Elections.