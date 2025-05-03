Aborted landings due to Army helicopter near Reagan airport ‘unacceptable'

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday it is “unacceptable” two commercial aircraft had to abort landings at Reagan National Airport Thursday because of an Army Black Hawk helicopter flying to the Pentagon.

In addition to the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration investigating what happened, Duffy said, he plans to talk to the Department of Defense to determine why rules were “disregarded.”

The incident at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport involved a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 and a Republic Airways Embraer E170, according to the NTSB. They were instructed by air traffic control to “perform go-arounds” because of the helicopter.

“Safety must ALWAYS come first,” Duffy said on the social platform X. “We just lost 67 souls! No more helicopter rides for VIPs or unnecessary training in a congested DCA airspace full of civilians. Take a taxi or Uber — besides most VIPs have black car service.”

The aborted landings follow a deadly midair collision in January between a passenger jet and Army helicopter in Washington that killed 67 people.

Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, ranking member of the Commerce Committee, which oversees the FAA, said about the incident that “it is far past time" for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the FAA to "give our airspace the security and safety attention it deserves.”

Emma Johnson, a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines, said that the safety of their customers and all people is most important and that they'll "cooperate with authorities as they investigate.”

Republic Airways did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment from The Associated Press.

