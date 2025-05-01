Six Flags America, Hurricane Harbor closing after 2025 season

The parent company of Six Flags plans to close Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie, Maryland, after the 2025 season.

The property, which is about 500 acres, will be marketed for redevelopment as part of Six Flags' ongoing portfolio optimization program, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation said in a news release.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Six Flags America and Hurricane Habor are not a strategic fit with the company's long-term growth plan," President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said in the release.

The park's final operating day will be Sunday, Nov. 2.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests,” Zimmerman said.

Eligible employees will receive benefits including severance, the release said.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.