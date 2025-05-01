Maryland

Six Flags America, Hurricane Harbor closing after 2025 season

Property in Bowie will be redeveloped

By NBC Washington Staff

The parent company of Six Flags plans to close Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie, Maryland, after the 2025 season.

The property, which is about 500 acres, will be marketed for redevelopment as part of Six Flags' ongoing portfolio optimization program, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation said in a news release.

"Six Flags America and Hurricane Habor are not a strategic fit with the company's long-term growth plan," President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said in the release.

The park's final operating day will be Sunday, Nov. 2.

“This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests,” Zimmerman said. 

Eligible employees will receive benefits including severance, the release said.

