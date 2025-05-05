Washington DC

Trump to announce DC will host 2027 NFL draft

The announcement will come just days after a plan was announced to bring the Commanders back to D.C.

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that D.C. will host the 2027 NFL draft, as first reported by Axios and confirmed by NBC News.

The goal is to hold the 2027 NFL draft on the National Mall, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Trump is expected to make the announcement alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris and other Commanders executives.

According to the president's official schedule, he is planning to make a "sports announcement" at 1 p.m. in the Oval Office.

This comes just days after a plan was announced to bring the Commanders back to the District with a new stadium at the RFK site.

Goodell appeared with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Harris at that announcement last Monday and even hinted that the new stadium could increase the District’s chances of getting a Super Bowl.

