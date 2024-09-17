Early voting in Virginia begins Friday: See dates, deadlines & more

If it feels like Election Day is still almost two months away, think again: The first day of in-person early voting in Virginia is coming up Friday, Sept. 20.

Virginia voters will be able to cast their ballots starting that day at their local registrar's office. You can find yours here.

Then, voter registration offices will be open for early voting from Saturday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

The 2024 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open that day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

2024 Virginia voter registration info:

You can register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot online using Virginia's Citizen Portal. The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration is Oct. 15. You may still register after this date, though, and vote using a provisional ballot.

If you think you're already registered but want to make sure, you can do that online here.

Same-day voter registration is also available.

Requesting a mail-in ballot in Virginia:

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 25. Your request must be received by your local voter registration office by 5 p.m. that day.

Here are your options for submitting your completed mail-in ballot:

Bring it to your local general registrar's office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Bring it to a drop-off location. (Check the instructions provided in your absentee ballot mailing for the locations.)

Return it by mail. Your filled-out ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5) and received by your general registrar's office by noon on the third day after the election.

Virginia voter ID rules:

Voters may provide either an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID confirmation statement at the polls. Here's a detailed list of other acceptable IDs. Note that you can use a DMV license at any time, even if it's expired.

Who's on the ballot in my area?

In addition to the presidential race, Virginia voters will be selecting their choice for one U.S. Senate seat and their U.S. House representative. If you're not sure what congressional district you live in, you can check on that here.

There are also many local races. Look up candidate lists for your jurisdiction here.

Election Day 2024:

The 2024 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls that day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

You can find your Election Day polling place here.

Same-day voter registration is available in Virginia. Here's info on that.