Taste, sip & savor: Your guide to Northern Virginia's 50+ wineries

Is there anything better than sitting outside on a beautifully crisp autumn day with vineyards in the distance and a glass of vino in your hand? We think not. Now that summer’s boiling temperatures have ceased, it’s time to get out and experience all the great wine and atmosphere Northern Virginia’s wineries have to offer.

We’ve curated a list of wineries in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and broken down what you can expect at each location to make your trip easier. Need to find a winery that allows you to bring your own picnic, your children and your dog? Or do you want to bring a group of friends to a winery where you can get a break from kids? Maybe you just need to find a winery that has the full-bodied red you’ve been dreaming of. Regardless, we’ve got you covered.

Simply click on the map icons below or scroll to read more about each winery, including their hours, location, reservation requirements, special events and a lot more.

Now let's raise a glass to Virginia wine country!

A note about the driving time from D.C.: All time estimates are based on Google Map directions from downtown D.C. We suggest looking up the best route to your winery of choice ahead of time to get a more accurate estimate of how long the drive will take from your starting point.

Nelson Hsu and Annetta Stogniew contributed to this report.

