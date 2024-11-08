Things to Do DC

Washington Spirit return to NWSL playoffs for 1st time since championship win

Washington Spirit face Bay FC on Sunday in the quarterfinal of the playoffs

By Sophia Barnes and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Washington Spirit are returning to the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs for the first time since winning the championship in 2021.

The Spirit secured the No. 2 seed last weekend when star forward Ashley Hatch scored the lone goal over the North Carolina Courage.

After setting new records for the soccer club – including 18 wins this season – Spirit CEO Kim Stone said she hopes to keep that momentum going into the playoffs.

“We can’t do this without the fans. We can’t do it without that great home-field advantage that we have,” Stone said.

The Spirit will take on No. 7 seed Bay FC at Audi Field on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 12:30 p.m. The Gates will open at 11 a.m.

Tickets start at $25 and are still available online.

Stone encourages everyone to wear black to Sunday’s quarterfinal match.

The Spirit are guaranteed home-field advantage in the playoffs until a potential championship match in Kansas City.

Pre- and post-game celebrations in Navy Yard

Before the game, supporters can gather at Solace Outpost in Navy Yard starting at 8 a.m. A Supporter’s March to Audi Field is set to begin at 11:15 a.m.

Outside Gate A, fans will find free samples of Delola spritzes (for those 21+), a coffee market and tailgate games. The first 7,000 fans to arrive will get a “Spirit vs. Everyone” flag. The post-party will be fueled by drink specials at both Dacha Beer Garden and BlueJacket in Navy Yard.

Here's more information on Sunday’s festivities.

