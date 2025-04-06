Man accused of stabbing 6 people in DC's Trinidad neighborhood

A man is accused of going on a stabbing spree in the Trinidad neighborhood in Northeast D.C., which left six people injured Thursday afternoon.

The victims are all in stable condition, and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

Police said good Samaritans from the community chased and subdued Andrade before he was taken into custody.

“He poked me in my head, in my hip and cut me in my back,” said Edward Thomas, a good Samaritan and one of the victims.

Thomas broke down the injuries he sustained, along with fresh bandages, after confronting what police described as a man armed with a knife.

“When he knocked the women down I knew something was wrong, and I said “now do I react?’do i flight? I ain’t going to take flight, I’m going to help them so I took it upon myself to try to help them,” he said.

Police said the suspect, Kevin Andrade, was under the influence of an unknown substance before allegedly attacking several strangers in the area.

“While walking down the street, the individual began stabbing himself, and then he stabbed a female acquaintance who was also with him,” said Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith

According to court documents, that female acquaintance was Andrade's ex-girlfriend, who told police she heard the suspect say, “If I can’t have you, no one can.”

Andrade then turned the knife on himself before police say he attacked a group of women, including a grandmother.

“The grandmother and her granddaughters were getting in a car, primarily minding their own business,”

Court documents say one of the victims told police that before attacking them, they heard Andrade say, “Everybody getting stabbed today.”

Investigators showed News4 an image of the bloody knife that was recovered after the attack.

Andrade now faces multiple charges, including assault with intent to kill and destruction of property.