DC chefs break world record with 20-foot pupusa

D.C.'s pupusa scene is one for the record books -- literally.

Dozens of local chefs succeeded in their goal of cooking a 20-foot wide pupusa, which is the world's largest according to officials with Guinness World Records.

That team of chefs included Iris Veronica Jimenez from La Casita Pupuseria.

Their delicious victory was cooked on Constitution Avenue, starting Saturday morning during the Fiesta D.C. festival for Hispanic Heritage Month.

The record-breaking pupusa will go in the next edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. The previous record-holding pupusa was cooked in El Salvador in 2022, was 18 feet wide, and used 500 pounds of flour.

While 20 feet of corn dough, cheese and pork is too much for any one person to consume, plenty of bite-sized meals will be available on Sunday at the second day of Fiesta D.C. on Pennsylvania Avenue. There will also be live music, a Miss Fiesta D.C. competition, and a parade.