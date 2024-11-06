How to honor Veterans Day 2024 in the DC area

Veterans Day is on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, and in honor of those who have served our country, there will be several ceremonies and events in the Washington, D.C., area.

Wreath-laying ceremonies, free entry to national parks and an F-16 flyover at National Harbor are just a few ways to mark the holiday.

Here are ways to honor service members:

National Mall

The National Park Service is honoring veterans by placing wreaths at several war memorials and ringing the bells at the Old Post Office Tower at 9:30 a.m. Here’s the full schedule.

Arlington Cemetery

Performances from the U.S. Marine Band and Navy Band Sea Chanters, a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a parade of colors will thank veterans for their service to the country.

The ceremony at the Memorial Amphitheater is set to begin at 11 a.m. It’s free and open to the public; attendees must take the tram from the cemetery’s Welcome Center. Expect a security screening! Here are more details.

Veteran comedian PT Bratton

Comedian PT Bratton, an Air Force veteran, is doing two LaughtItOff Live shows to mark Veterans Day weekend with clean humor.

Check him and special guests out in Manassas (Fri., $25-$40) and Woodbridge (Sat., $20-$25).

Veterans Day weekend at National Harbor

National Harbor begins its salute to veterans on Friday with an F-16 flyover and music performances from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force Band District Brass will perform a concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. Any veterans who play pickleball can sign up for Monday’s pickleball tournament.

Deals and discounts for veterans are also available at dozens of restaurants and shops.

On Saturday, National Harbor will also light their holiday tree and set off fireworks to celebrate the holidays.

Here’s the full schedule.

Free entry to national parks

On Veterans Day, all national parks that normally charge a fee will be free. Great local options include Antietam National Battlefield, Great Falls Park, Prince William Forest Park and Harpers Ferry.

Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon will give free admission to all active duty, former or retired military personnel on Veterans Day.

“Military service members may pick up their free tickets upon arrival. Free tickets do not extend to service members' family members or guests,” Mount Vernon’s website says.

U.S. Navy Band performance

The U.S. Navy Band will perform at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library from 1- 4 p.m. Monday, featuring the band’s vocal ensemble, the cruisers, and the concert band. The event is free to the public and is meant for people from all ages.

National Museum of the U.S. Army

The museum will host more than half a dozen events from Nov. 9 to 11 including family craft activities where people can write a card to a veteran and “tiny troops story time” for preschoolers to learn about military veterans in their communities.

The museum offers a volunteer showcase from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. only on Veterans Day where museum volunteers will share their stories about being paratroopers for the army.

National Museum of the Marine Corps

Thursday and Friday, the museum will host virtual programs, some specifically for children, to celebrate Veterans Day.

The museum’s in-person events this weekend include an event Friday about the history of the holiday and the importance of the 249th Marine Corps birthday — which a cutting ceremony will be held the next day to mark the milestone.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can bring kids to a Family Day with crafts, scavenger hunts and more.

See the full calendar here.

National Veterans Parade

The second inaugural event is set to stretch from the National Archives Museum to 17th Street and Constitution Avenue with marching bands, floats and veterans organizations, starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.

