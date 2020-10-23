Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 23

The U.S. set a new record for coronavirus cases, with more than 77,000 new infections reported Thursday – the largest single-day increase since July.

This new record comes as the total number of COVID-19 infections across the country has reached almost 8.5 million. From the start of the pandemic until today, nearly 225,000 lives have been lost in the U.S.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team announced they will allow a limited number of fans to attend their November games.

The Ravens will allow a total of 6,600 fans not in suites to attend the Nov. 1 contest.

Washington will make 3,000 tickets available for their November game against the New York Giants, but only season ticket holders will be allowed to purchase tickets for the lower bowl and suites, the team said.

The teams made their decision to open up seating to a limited number of fans after Maryland's governor announced that sporting events could begin allowing fans to attend at a 10% capacity.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that $250 million would be diverted from the state's Rainy Day Fund for COVID-19 financial relief

The funding will be distributed to local jurisdictions by the end of the year. One-hundred million dollars of the total funding will be designated for the emergency rapid response fund, $50 million will be spent on relief for restaurants, $50 million will be spent on small business grants and $20 million will be directed to the layoff aversion fund.

Hogan also criticized the federal government for their lack of action in providing financial relief.

“We need both parties in Washington to stop playing politics, to end the gridlock and to get this done for the American people,” he said

The package will provide grants and some loans to businesses including restaurants, entertainment venues and arts organizations. News4's Chris Gordon reports.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday $22 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding will be used to establish a statewide program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Virginia submitted its vaccination proposal to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month.

D.C.'s beloved High Heel Race has been canceled due to COVID-19, organizers announced Thursday.

The annual tradition features hundreds of drag queens racing through Dupont Circle in towering heels as fans cheer them on.

The organizers say they will be hosting a virtual event, "Best of High Heel Race Retrospective!" on Tuesday, Oct. 27 on Facebook Live, instead.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 72 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths for the third day in a row. Maryland reported 712 new cases and eight deaths. Virginia reported 944 new cases and 19 deaths.

Seven-day averages in D.C. (51), Maryland (623) and Virginia (840), are remaining in line with levels seen over the past week.

D.C. reported 91 hospitalizations, Maryland reported 458 and Virginia reported 702 on Friday, the largest count in a month.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported positivity rates of 1.8%, 3% and 5%, respectively, on Friday.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC: