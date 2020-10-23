coronavirus

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 23

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings across the D.C. area

By NBC Washington Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The U.S. set a new record for coronavirus cases, with more than 77,000 new infections reported Thursday – the largest single-day increase since July.

This new record comes as the total number of COVID-19 infections across the country has reached almost 8.5 million. From the start of the pandemic until today, nearly 225,000 lives have been lost in the U.S.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team announced they will allow a limited number of fans to attend their November games.

The Ravens will allow a total of 6,600 fans not in suites to attend the Nov. 1 contest.

Washington will make 3,000 tickets available for their November game against the New York Giants, but only season ticket holders will be allowed to purchase tickets for the lower bowl and suites, the team said.

The teams made their decision to open up seating to a limited number of fans after Maryland's governor announced that sporting events could begin allowing fans to attend at a 10% capacity. 

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that $250 million would be diverted from the state's Rainy Day Fund for COVID-19 financial relief

The funding will be distributed to local jurisdictions by the end of the year. One-hundred million dollars of the total funding will be designated for the emergency rapid response fund, $50 million will be spent on relief for restaurants, $50 million will be spent on small business grants and $20 million will be directed to the layoff aversion fund.

Hogan also criticized the federal government for their lack of action in providing financial relief. 

“We need both parties in Washington to stop playing politics, to end the gridlock and to get this done for the American people,” he said

The package will provide grants and some loans to businesses including restaurants, entertainment venues and arts organizations. News4's Chris Gordon reports.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday $22 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding will be used to establish a statewide program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Virginia submitted its vaccination proposal to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month

D.C.'s beloved High Heel Race has been canceled due to COVID-19, organizers announced Thursday.

The annual tradition features hundreds of drag queens racing through Dupont Circle in towering heels as fans cheer them on.

The organizers say they will be hosting a virtual event, "Best of High Heel Race Retrospective!" on Tuesday, Oct. 27 on Facebook Live, instead.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 72 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths for the third day in a row. Maryland reported 712 new cases and eight deaths. Virginia reported 944 new cases and 19 deaths.

Seven-day averages in D.C. (51), Maryland (623) and Virginia (840), are remaining in line with levels seen over the past week.

D.C. reported 91 hospitalizations, Maryland reported 458 and Virginia reported 702 on Friday, the largest count in a month.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported positivity rates of 1.8%, 3% and 5%, respectively, on Friday.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Source: DC, MD and VA Health Departments
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington

Local Coronavirus Headlines

coronavirus Mar 3

The Latest: More Than 313,000 Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed in DC, Maryland, Virginia

coronavirus data May 15

Coronavirus Tracking: Charts, Maps and Interactive Data

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

  • Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
  • Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
  • Always cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus in DC Area
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us