Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 23

The U.S. set a new record for coronavirus cases, with more than 77,000 new infections reported Thursday – the largest single-day increase since July.
This new record comes as the total number of COVID-19 infections across the country has reached almost 8.5 million. From the start of the pandemic until today, nearly 225,000 lives have been lost in the U.S.
The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team announced they will allow a limited number of fans to attend their November games.
The Ravens will allow a total of 6,600 fans not in suites to attend the Nov. 1 contest.
Washington will make 3,000 tickets available for their November game against the New York Giants, but only season ticket holders will be allowed to purchase tickets for the lower bowl and suites, the team said.
The teams made their decision to open up seating to a limited number of fans after Maryland's governor announced that sporting events could begin allowing fans to attend at a 10% capacity.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that $250 million would be diverted from the state's Rainy Day Fund for COVID-19 financial relief
The funding will be distributed to local jurisdictions by the end of the year. One-hundred million dollars of the total funding will be designated for the emergency rapid response fund, $50 million will be spent on relief for restaurants, $50 million will be spent on small business grants and $20 million will be directed to the layoff aversion fund.
Hogan also criticized the federal government for their lack of action in providing financial relief.
“We need both parties in Washington to stop playing politics, to end the gridlock and to get this done for the American people,” he said
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday $22 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding will be used to establish a statewide program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
Virginia submitted its vaccination proposal to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month.
D.C.'s beloved High Heel Race has been canceled due to COVID-19, organizers announced Thursday.
The annual tradition features hundreds of drag queens racing through Dupont Circle in towering heels as fans cheer them on.
The organizers say they will be hosting a virtual event, "Best of High Heel Race Retrospective!" on Tuesday, Oct. 27 on Facebook Live, instead.
Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
What the Data Shows
D.C. reported 72 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths for the third day in a row. Maryland reported 712 new cases and eight deaths. Virginia reported 944 new cases and 19 deaths.
Seven-day averages in D.C. (51), Maryland (623) and Virginia (840), are remaining in line with levels seen over the past week.
D.C. reported 91 hospitalizations, Maryland reported 458 and Virginia reported 702 on Friday, the largest count in a month.
D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported positivity rates of 1.8%, 3% and 5%, respectively, on Friday.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.
Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia
COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia
Source: DC, MD and VA Health Departments
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Maryland and Virginia released their plans for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, but D.C. is staying mum for now.
- Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging D.C. residents who use iPhone or Android smartphones to opt-in to a new COVID-19 contact-tracing app.
- Most new COVID-19 cases in D.C. come from social events, according to data presented Wednesday by the District's health department.
- Montgomery County could roll back reopening after seeing an increase in infections.
- Five employees of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration tested positive for COVID-19 and one of them has died, officials say.
- The Fauquier County School Board expects 71% of its students back in classrooms as part of a hybrid learning plan starting Nov. 9.
- Child care capacity is expanding in Maryland under phase three, although Montgomery and Prince George's counties opted to remain at current operating levels.
- Gym goers in Arlington, Virginia, will soon take spin classes on an open air training terrace instead of peddling away indoors. Take a look at how it works.
- D.C. updated its list of states subject to travel restrictions because they're considered high risk due to coronavirus. The next updated list is set to be released Monday, Oct. 19.
- D.C. plans to have high school sports return in January.
- D.C. granted permission for six indoor venues to host performances. D.C. also granted permission for the Adams Morgan business improvement district to host outdoor movies.
Reopening Tracker
- D.C.'s mayor extended the city's coronavirus state of emergency to last through the end of the year.
- Maryland child care providers can return to the full teacher-to-child ratios for which they are licensed, state officials said, and some nursing homes will be able to resume indoor visits.
- Montgomery and Prince George's counties are among those that did not enter phase three with the state of Maryland. Here's a roundup of counties in our area.
- Prince George's County will allow tanning salons, banquet halls and other businesses to open with restrictions. Officials recently adjusted some other rules too. Read more.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements. The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. Montgomery and Prince George's schools both affirmed that they were not altering plans to hold classes online throughout the first half of the school year.
- Prince George's County revisited its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam has said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- D.C. entered phase two June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.