DC Holds Town Hall About High School Sports

The DC State Athletic Association held a virtual town hall about high school sports and COVID-19 hosted by NBC Sports Washington’s Chad Ricardo with special guest Dr. Vin Gupta Thursday evening.

Some parents want their teens to be able to play high school football right now, but others say it’s too early due to the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

DCSAA Director Clark Ray said he feels bad high school athletes can’t play.

“Right now we would be playing football; we’d be playing soccer, cross country and volleyball,” he said. “We’re not playing any high school sports in the District of Columbia.”

The plan is to have sports return in January 2021.

Ray wants parents to be patient.

“Eventually, we hope to all return to play,” he said. “We hope to all get back to the field.”

