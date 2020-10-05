DC Releases Updated List of States Considered ‘High Risk' for Coronavirus

Washington, D.C., has updated its list of states subject to travel restrictions because they're considered high risk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone entering the District on nonessential business from any of the 31 states on the list must quarantine for 14 days under an order from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Travel for essential reasons is exempt from the quarantine requirement. Travel between D.C., Maryland and Virginia is also exempt from the order.

New Mexico was added to D.C.'s list Monday. Arizona was removed from the list.

Here's the full list of states subject to travel restrictions:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The states on D.C.'s list have a seven-day moving average of more than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to a release from the mayor's office.

The two-week quarantine applies to anyone traveling for nonessential reasons, such as vacation. Anyone traveling on essential business is not required to quarantine but should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms.

An updated list is set to be released on Monday, Oct. 19.