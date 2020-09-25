DC Announces Pilot Program to Bring Back Live Music

D.C. will allow live entertainment at six indoor venues in a pilot program officials can use for future guidance.

Venues will be limited to 50 people including entertainers and staff, and no dancing will be allowed.

Outdoor venues that previously submitted plans to the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency waiver process can resubmit plans following the new criteria from the city.

City Winery, GALA Hispanic Theatre, Pearl Street Warehouse, The Kennedy Center, The Hamilton, and Union Stage are invited to the pilot program.

The outdoor venues that can resubmit plans are Adams Morgan Partnership BID, Arena Stage, Busboys and Poets, Capitol Riverfront BID, District Wharf, Et Voila Restaurant, Heist Group at the Kennedy Center, and The Bullpen.

No waiver applications will be accepted during the pilot program, which continues through Oct. 30.

The venues must adhere to the following criteria: