DC Announces Pilot Program to Bring Back Live Music

D.C. will allow live entertainment at six indoor venues in a pilot program officials can use for future guidance.
Venues will be limited to 50 people including entertainers and staff, and no dancing will be allowed.
Outdoor venues that previously submitted plans to the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency waiver process can resubmit plans following the new criteria from the city.
City Winery, GALA Hispanic Theatre, Pearl Street Warehouse, The Kennedy Center, The Hamilton, and Union Stage are invited to the pilot program.
The outdoor venues that can resubmit plans are Adams Morgan Partnership BID, Arena Stage, Busboys and Poets, Capitol Riverfront BID, District Wharf, Et Voila Restaurant, Heist Group at the Kennedy Center, and The Bullpen.
No waiver applications will be accepted during the pilot program, which continues through Oct. 30.
The venues must adhere to the following criteria:
- Sell or distribute tickets in advance of the event;
- Have a maximum of fifty (50) persons, including attendees, performers, staff, and all other persons in the venue;
- Reserve seating with individuals or groups (of no more than six (6) persons) seated at least six (6) feet apart;
- Place seats at least 30 ft. from the stage if there is live singing; otherwise, the seats must be placed at least 20 ft. from the stage;
- Require that guests remain seated during the performance, only leaving as necessary;
- Ensure good ventilation;
- Clean the venue and restrooms in accordance with your plan;
- Maintain a one-way flow of attendees and staff;
- Enforce that, if indoors, the performance must be less than three (3) hours in duration;
- Require the performers to be at least six (6) feet apart and wear masks when not performing;
- Inform your employees of the COVID-19 protocols you have put in place, including a mask or face covering policy and any applicable leave policies;
- Maintain records of all individuals who are in the building during the event;
- Follow all requirements for food retail operations in the District;
- Post signage of your mask or face covering guidelines and physical guides or signs of your social distancing policies; and
- Inform any individual who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to not attend the event.