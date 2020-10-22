Maryland Governor to Announce ‘Major' Economic Relief Initiative

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he will announce a “major” economic relief initiative in remarks Thursday afternoon. You’ll be able to watch live here at 2 p.m.

The governor will give an update on the state’s economic recovery and health as the coronavirus pandemic continues, his public schedule said.

Expanded economic relief from the state comes amid “no sign of action from Washington,” Hogan’s communications director said in a tweet.

Negotiations on a federal COVID-19 relief bill are inching forward, but it's clear the window for action before the Nov. 3 election is closing and the issue will be tossed to a post-election lame-duck session of Congress, the Associated Press reported.

At issue is a huge virus relief bill that would send another $1,200 direct payment to most Americans, restart bonus unemployment benefits, fund additional testing and vaccines, provide aid to schools and allocate money to states and local governments.

