Washington Football Team to Host Thousands of Fans at FedExField for Week 9

Ravens, Washington announce fan capacity plans for Week 8 and 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team will allow fans into their respective stadiums for their first November contests. On Friday, the two teams announced their plans for Baltimore's Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and for the Washington Football Team's Week 9 game against the New York Giants.

The Ravens will allow a total of 6,600 fans not in suites to attend the Nov. 1 contest. They will limit the number of fans in the lower bowl to 3,000, to 800 in the club level and 2,800 in the upper level. The capacity is capped at 10% of the normal game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Washington, who originally announced earlier this season that they would not be hosting fans, will allow a limited number to attend their Week 9 contest after their bye. The specific capacity of FedExField amount was not unveiled but only season ticket holders will be allowed to purchase tickets for the lower bowl and suites.

About 3,000 tickets will be made available, the team said.

Both teams have hosted families and friends of the players at points in the season.

The move by both organizations was made after Maryland governor Larry Hogan announced that sporting events could begin allowing fans to attend at a 10% capacity. Prince George's County, where FedEx Field is located does have stricter protocols on fans attending sporting events and Washington is working in conjunction with them to ensure a safe environment while in the coronavirus pandemic.