Watch Live: DC Giving Coronavirus Update Amid 16K Cases, Over 600 Deaths

D.C.’s mayor and health director are giving an update Wednesday on the city’s response to the coronavirus as 16,132 cases of the virus have been diagnosed and 638 people have died. Watch live in the video feed above.

City officials announced on Wednesday another 64 positive cases of COVID-19 and the death of an 87-year-old man with the virus.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

City data says the neighborhoods with the most cases are, in order: Columbia Heights, 16th Street Heights, Brightwood, Chinatown and Naylor/Hillcrest.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.