Police, protesters clash at Virginia Commonwealth University over Israel-Gaza war demonstration, many arrested

Police arrested pro-Palestinian protesters at Virginia Commonwealth University on Monday night after video shows authorities carrying shields and pepper spray clashing with members of an encampment that refused to leave.

VCU said that the protesters were trespassing, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin vowed to support law enforcement and university leadership to ensure campuses were safe as protests over the Israel-Hamas war rage at colleges nationwide.

Across the Commonwealth we’ve seen student and significant non-student participants, throw projectiles at law enforcement, violate the policies of our colleges and universities, obstruct and disrupt student life and endanger public safety. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) April 30, 2024

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Cabell Library to call for a cease-fire and demand the university divest itself from financial ties to Israel, according to WWBT. The encampment included tents and large signs with statements including “free Palestine,” “cease-fire now” and a list of demands, photos show.

VCU said the demonstration violated several policies and disrupted campus on the week of final exams, according to a statement.

“VCU respectfully and repeatedly provided opportunities for those individuals involved – many of whom were not students -- to collect their belongings and leave. Those who did not leave were subject to arrest for trespassing,” the statement said.

Video shows a line of demonstrators holding wooden pallets outside the library, facing a string of officers in helmets holding shields reading police. Police marched in unison toward the protesters, followed by a clash in which police and protesters pushed each other, video shows.

Police sprayed the crowd and people ran away hacking, according to WWBT.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were arrested or what charges they may face.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said late Monday that students and non-students were arrested, campus maintenance was dismantling tents and crowds were being dispersed. She accused protesters of throwing bottles at police.

Sears, in social media posts, went on to say that students and Richmond residents want answers.

“Once the dust settles, I think we will see this was not entirely a peaceful protest,” she said.

Public safety officials provided the following updates:

VCU Maintenance is dismantling the tent encampment.

Crowds are being dispersed.

Students and non-students have been arrested.

Protestors have thrown bottles filled with unknown substances at police. (1/2) https://t.co/p0M9a7Tg7f — Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) April 30, 2024

University and college officials across the country have been facing off with protesters calling for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza, and tensions are rising on many campuses.

Dozens of protesters at Columbia University took over Hamilton Hall early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window.

More than 80 people were arrested at Virginia Tech between Sunday and Monday as police tried to clear an encampment.

At George Washington University in Washington, D.C., protesters took down bike rack-style barriers and refused to leave an encampment.

Virginia’s governor wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his administration will “fully support campus, local and state law enforcement and university leadership to keep our campuses safe.”

He accused students and demonstrators who aren’t students of throwing things at law enforcement, disrupting student life and endangering public safety.