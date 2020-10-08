Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 8

D.C.'s mayor extended the city's coronavirus state of emergency Wednesday to last through the end of the year. The COVID-19 State of Emergency was set to expire this week.

In the updated order, Mayor Muriel Bowser urged businesses to begin developing safety plans to return employees to the office.

The White House reached out to the D.C. Department of Health after Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to President Trump’s chief of staff offering help with contact tracing and containment of the outbreak.

“We’re concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in our city regardless of where it happened,” Mayor Bowser said of the dialogue. “We’re also very concerned that everybody — regardless of where they work — are following scientifically justified protocols.”

COVID-19 cases at the U.S. Capitol continue to rise. News4's Scott MacFarlane reports a House committee revealed new numbers about those impacted.

On Monday there was a spike in the number of new D.C. residents who received a coronavirus test. As of today, testing levels have decreased but are still slightly higher than average.

A total of 2,812 new residents were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, 896 on Tuesday and 1,358 on Wednesday. The daily average of new people tested in the last two weeks of September was 1,164.

Virginia reported its largest single-day increase (1,495) in confirmed cases since early August.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) wrote in a statement on their data hub that the case count reported on Thursday is high because it includes hundreds of cases that should have been reported on Wednesday, but were not because of a system reporting issue.

In Loudoun County, a public schools staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus. The staff member was last at the Forest Grove Elementary School on October 2, and they are currently self-isolating.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, Maryland reported 761 and Virginia had 1,495.

Two lives were lost to COVID-19 in the District, while six were lost in Maryland and nine were lost in Virginia.

Hospitalizations in the region continue to remain higher than recent weeks. There are 623 people currently hospitalized with the virus in Virginia and 100 in D.C. There are 403 people hospitalized in Maryland, the highest count since late August.

Low positivity rates continue to indicate adequate testing. The rates are 2% in D.C., 2.79% in Maryland and 4.8% in Virginia.

