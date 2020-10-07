DC Offers White House Help With COVID-19 Outbreak

The White House reached out to the D.C. Department of Health after Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to President Donald Trump’s chief of staff offering help with contact tracing and containment of the coronavirus after a number of White House officials and staff tested positive for the virus.

Bowser wrote that District residents had made tremendous sacrifices to contain the virus but that is now in jeopardy if the White House does not work with local health officials.

Bowser described the call between DC Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt and a White House health official as preliminary with no real information shared by the White House.

“Dr. Nesbitt asked them about their processes,” Bowser said. “She shared our capability and how we could be supportive as well.”

The mayor said she expects that dialogue to continue.

“We’re concerned about the spread of covid-19 in our city regardless of where it happened,” she said. “We’re also very concerned that everybody — regardless of where they work — are following scientifically justified protocols.”

Bowser urged White House staff and others who frequent the White House to get tested.