Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 28

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that 29 recreation centers and six indoor pools will open to the public on Oct. 13. D.C. residents can start booking reservations for a 45-minute time slot at the listed facilities on Oct. 1. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Here’s list of @DCDPR indoor swimming pools and Rec centers to open. Pools open Oct 13 Rec Centers Oct 29. Must make reservations for fitness centers and pools. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/25zVCfy8Su — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) September 28, 2020

Also in D.C., Ballou STAY became the first of 13 D.C. Public Schools sites to open up for small groups of in-person programming as a supplement to virtual learning.

D.C. also announced that due to the pandemic, residents will have to collect their own leaves this year. Residents will be given 20 paper bags or more to collect their leaves and deposit them outside for pickup.

Fauquier County Public Schools has launched a COVID-19 dashboard to help track cases amidst plans to return to the classroom for hybrid learning in November.

The dashboard will list the number of confirmed positive cases and dates for each school in the district. As of Sept. 24, two cases have been reported – one at Fauquier High School and another at the School Division Central Offices.

In Montgomery County, at least 61 public school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an I-Team investigation.

Loudoun United FC announced Friday that the soccer club would cancel the remainder of its 2020 USL Championship matches due to a number of COVID-19 cases within the team. Loudoun United is the second-division squad for Major League Soccer's D.C. United.

"Our priority has always been the health and wellness of all individuals involved with Loudoun United and we look forward to a successful 2021 season," the team said in a statement on Twitter.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 14 more COVID-19 cases Monday, an all-time low since July, and no additional deaths. Maryland reported 477 more cases and 3 more deaths. Virginia reported 410 new cases, the lowest single-day increase since July, and 11 more deaths.

The seven-day rolling averages in the region all had a downward trend, indicating a decline in new reported coronavirus cases. Reported hospitalizations were also lower than recent days in D.C. (90), Maryland (315) and Virginia (602).

Reporting can fluctuate based on lab bandwidth, how many people get tested and the day of the week.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC: