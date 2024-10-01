Maryland

Disturbing Halloween decoration upsets neighbors in Bowie

Some kids in the neighborhood find the decoration cool. Some parents, on the other hand, do not.

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some residents in a Bowie, Maryland neighborhood think that one neighbor's Halloween decorations went too far and want the disturbing display taken down.

Video shows what looks like a body wrapped up in a black garbage bag dangling upside down from a tree. The imagery of the decoration reminds some of a lynching.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

One resident said that although she's not against Halloween, she doesn't find it appropriate.

news Sep 27

Uber just jumped into the Halloween business

news 12 hours ago

East and Gulf coast ports strike, with ILA longshoremen walking off job from New England to Texas, stranding billions in trade

"I was definitely frightened by it," the resident said. "It was definitely eye-catching [and] not something that you would typically see for a Halloween decoration."

When News4 talked to the homeowner who put up the display, he said it was just a decoration. He bought it with one click on Amazon.

Juan Estrada, a resident, said he understands going all out for Halloween. When his kids were younger, he used to decorate all the time – from displaying a fake severed head to creating a crime scene with his car.

"I put an effigy down underneath, put some yellow tape around it and created a crime scene," Estrada said.

Despite being a proponent of Halloween decorations, he said he understands the connotations of a hanging body set up in a neighborhood. Still, he's not taking the decoration too seriously.

"Life is too short to worry about, you know, petty stuff," Estrada said.

A spokesperson from the Bowie Police Department told News4 that there are no ordinances applying to this kind of display and that it's on private property in Bowie.

This article tagged under:

MarylandHalloween
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us