Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 2

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks was diagnosed following travel with the president this week.

President Trump and the first lady, who are both experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms, are quarantining, officials say.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, according to spokesman Devin O'Malley.

The president, first lady and any other positive COVID-19 cases from within the White House staff will not be counted toward D.C.'s case total.

“The White House physician will do their own contact tracing and provide guidance to impacted individuals," LaToya Foster, the communications director for Mayor Muriel Bowser, said in a statement.

"As has been the practice throughout the pandemic, state health agencies only include its own residents within its case total."

The news of President Trump's diagnosis set off well wishes from leaders across the region.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who tested positive for coronavirus alongside first lady Pam Northam last week, wished President Trump and first lady Melania Trump well.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Virginia Senator Mark Warner and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan joined in wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., sent their thoughts to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a speedy recovery from COVID-19 at the start of a House Select Subcommittee Coronavirus hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Trump announced he and Melania tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning.

The coronavirus outbreak in the White House also prompted concerns about Capitol Hill's lack of safety protocols.

Most of the coronavirus safety rules on the Hill are advisories, not mandates, according to a News4 I-Team’s review of internal memos from the U.S. House Office of Attending Physician.

White House tours will be canceled Friday and Saturday, the White House Visitor's Center said. Tours had just resumed on Sept. 12 after months of being closed due to the pandemic.

In Fairfax County, some public school teachers will get an additional four days to decide whether they will return to the classroom after the initial 48-hour deadline was met with much criticism. That means about 650 teachers and staff now have until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to decide.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 65 new coronavirus cases Friday, the largest single-day increase in two weeks. Maryland reported 712 new cases, and Virginia reported 860.

In Maryland, the seven-day average of new cases continued on its week-long climb. Average new cases in the state are up to 552 as of Friday.

Seven-day averages remain stable in D.C. and Virginia. Hospitalizations have also remained stable across the region for the past week.

The positivity rate remains in good shape across the region. D.C. has a daily positivity rate of 1.6% as of Sept. 28, Maryland's average positivity rate has risen to 2.93% and Virginia's rate is down to an all-time low of 4.5%.

