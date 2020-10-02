Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 2

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks was diagnosed following travel with the president this week.
President Trump and the first lady, who are both experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms, are quarantining, officials say.
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, according to spokesman Devin O'Malley.
The president, first lady and any other positive COVID-19 cases from within the White House staff will not be counted toward D.C.'s case total.
“The White House physician will do their own contact tracing and provide guidance to impacted individuals," LaToya Foster, the communications director for Mayor Muriel Bowser, said in a statement.
"As has been the practice throughout the pandemic, state health agencies only include its own residents within its case total."
The news of President Trump's diagnosis set off well wishes from leaders across the region.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who tested positive for coronavirus alongside first lady Pam Northam last week, wished President Trump and first lady Melania Trump well.
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Virginia Senator Mark Warner and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan joined in wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery.
The coronavirus outbreak in the White House also prompted concerns about Capitol Hill's lack of safety protocols.
Most of the coronavirus safety rules on the Hill are advisories, not mandates, according to a News4 I-Team’s review of internal memos from the U.S. House Office of Attending Physician.
White House tours will be canceled Friday and Saturday, the White House Visitor's Center said. Tours had just resumed on Sept. 12 after months of being closed due to the pandemic.
In Fairfax County, some public school teachers will get an additional four days to decide whether they will return to the classroom after the initial 48-hour deadline was met with much criticism. That means about 650 teachers and staff now have until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to decide.
Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
What the Data Shows
D.C. reported 65 new coronavirus cases Friday, the largest single-day increase in two weeks. Maryland reported 712 new cases, and Virginia reported 860.
In Maryland, the seven-day average of new cases continued on its week-long climb. Average new cases in the state are up to 552 as of Friday.
Seven-day averages remain stable in D.C. and Virginia. Hospitalizations have also remained stable across the region for the past week.
The positivity rate remains in good shape across the region. D.C. has a daily positivity rate of 1.6% as of Sept. 28, Maryland's average positivity rate has risen to 2.93% and Virginia's rate is down to an all-time low of 4.5%.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.
Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia
COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia
Source: DC, MD and VA Health Departments
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- A Maryland high school donated the money it raised for prom to an effort to fight COVID-19 when the pandemic forced it to cancel the party.
- Washington, D.C., plans to have high school sports return in January.
- D.C. granted permission for six indoor venues to host performances. D.C. also granted permission for the Adams Morgan business improvement district to host outdoor movies.
- A judge sentenced a Maryland man to a year in jail for throwing parties that exceeded capacity restrictions at the beginning of the governor’s coronavirus emergency order.
- D.C. Public Schools buildings are being assessed to determine if they can be COVID-ready for some in-person learning to begin Nov. 9, sources told News4.
- The Fairfax County School Board voted on Tuesday to start hybrid learning next month.
- The Loudoun County school board voted to begin a hybrid learning plan that prioritizes getting younger students back to in-person classes.
- The Smithsonian reopened two more museums to the public Sept. 25.
- Five states were added to D.C.'s list of "high-risk" states Sept. 21. Three other states were removed from the list. An updated list is set to be released on Monday, Oct. 5.
Reopening Tracker
- Maryland child care providers can return to the full teacher-to-child ratios for which they are licensed, state officials said Thursday, and some nursing homes will be able to resume indoor visits.
- Prince George's County will allow tanning salons, banquet halls and other businesses to open with restrictions. It adjusted some other rules on Wednesday, too. Read more.
- Montgomery and Prince George's counties are among those that did not enter phase three with the state of Maryland. Here's a roundup of counties in our area.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he has authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements. The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. Montgomery and Prince George's schools have both affirmed that they are not altering plans to hold classes online throughout the first half of the school year.
- Private and parochial schools in Maryland can choose when to reopen after a back-and-forth between county health officials and the governor. Read more.
- Prince George's County revisited its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam has said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- D.C. entered phase two June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.