DC-Area Leaders React to President Trump, First Lady's Positive COVID-19 Tests

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, they announced early Friday, setting off a bipartisan wave of well-wishes for the health of the president's family.
Alongside wishes for a speedy recovery, many leaders also took the news as an opportunity to remind people to take the pandemic seriously.
Here's a look at what politicians and leaders from D.C., Maryland and Virginia have said:
Local
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam
Northam wished President Trump and first lady Melania Trump well. The news of the Trumps' diagnoses was revealed just one week after Virginia's governor and his wife, Pam Northam, announced they had tested positive for the virus.
"This virus is very real and very serious," Northam said on Twitter.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan
"Yumi and I are wishing President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and our prayers are with them both," Gov. Hogan said on Twitter.
U.S. Sen. for Virginia Tim Kaine
“I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. Having had COVID-19, let me stress: all need to take this seriously. Please follow CDC guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.”
U.S. Sen. for Virginia Mark Warner
U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade
Daniel Gade, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat for Virginia currently held by Mark Warner, said his thoughts and prayers are with the president and first lady.
Washington, D.C., City Council
The D.C. Council's frequently irreverent Twitter account stopped short of actually sending get well wishes to President Trump and the first lady. It instead focused on the impact the pandemic has had on D.C. residents.
D.C. Councilmember Robert C. White
At-large D.C. Councilmember Robert White notably did wish the Trumps well. "Despite major differences, we must have compassion for each other," he said on Twitter.