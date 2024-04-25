Originally appeared on E! Online

Don't expect Travis Kelce to reach new heights in reality TV.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end laughed off comparisons to the Kardashian-Jenners when he was pitched to do a reality series costarring his brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and mom Donna Kelce.

"Oh no," Kelce quipped in a recent interview with "Extra," after host Billy Bush suggested a "Keeping Up With the Kelces" series. "The reality show is in my past."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Having already starred in the E! dating show "Catching Kelce" in 2016, years before his love story with Taylor Swift began, the 34-year-old believes one reality series is more than enough for him.

"I don't think I'd ever do another," the quarterback continued. "I'm gonna have to be out on that."

However, the athlete joked that other Kelce family members could be interested in letting cameras into their home.

"Who knows," he teased, adding that his brother, sister-in-law and their kids Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 month — may want to "pick up the reality life."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Romance Rewind

Still, Kelce does have a few invisible strings tying him to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" clan, which includes Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. After all, his girlfriend recently released a song on her "Tortured Poets Department" double album that seemingly rehashed her longstanding feud with Kim Kardashian.

In "thanK you aIMee," which spells out the SKIMS mogul's name with capitalized letters, Swift cryptically sings, "I wrote a thousand songs that you find uncool / I built a legacy which you can't undo."

"And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues," the Grammy winner continues. "And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

As for her boyfriend's thoughts on "TTPD?" "Travis is so supportive of the entire album," a source recently told E! News, "and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story."

The insider added, "He is very proud of her."

Travis Kelce is loving life. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared that he is the "happiest" he's ever been.